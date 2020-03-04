Debbie Gibson scores Top 10 dance hit with 'Girls Night Out'

Email
article imageDebbie Gibson scores Top 10 dance hit with 'Girls Night Out'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Former teen queen Debbie Gibson has a major reason to be proud. Her latest single "Girls Night Out" reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Dance charts.
Ironically enough, on this exact day in 1989, Gibson began her three-week reign at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her signature pop ballad "Lost in Your Eyes." Her music is still relevant today, more than three decades since she first emerged in the music scene.
Her latest single, "Girls Night Out," especially the Tracy Young remixes, received a glowing review from Digital Journal.
The Tracy Young remixes of Debbie Gibson's "Girls Night Out" are available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
To learn more about Debbie Gibson and her music, check out her official website.
