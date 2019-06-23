Uniondale
New York native Debbie Gibson will be performing at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on June 30 as part of the New Kids on the Block "Mixtape" Tour.
New Kids on the Block will serve as headliners of the 2019 "Mixtape" Tour, with Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty by Nature, serving as their special musical guests.
Gibson appeared in the New Kids on the Block video for "Boys in the Band," where she dances down the hallway in a hot fashion.
This past March, as Digital Journal reported, Gibson celebrated the 30-year anniversary of her seminal album, Electric Youth.
Gibson is known for her chart-topping pop singles as "Foolish Beat" and "Lost in Your Eyes." With "Foolish Beat", Gibson made music history as the youngest female recording artist to write, produce and perform a chart-topping single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
