Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Veteran country artist Debbie Cochran chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her inaugural holiday project "My Heart at Christmas." I've always loved the season of Christmas. No matter what's going on in our world, Christmas is a Winter Wonder World. I love it when I hear Christmas songs playing while I'm shopping. I will linger in the aisles just to hear those festive songs that take me back to those live evergreen days. Some melodies make me smile, behind my mask, and others bring tears to my eyes. I have had many requests to record a Christmas album. Last October, I was headed back to record my next gospel album with Kent Wells and decided this was the year to hang a stocking in the studio. After all, we've been through as a nation in 2020, I felt a strong desire to share "My Heart at Christmas." I wanted to sing into the hearts and homes of others, that there is always hope. This is your first project where you have recorded songs that were written by others. How did you settle on the final selections for the album? Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ is what I embrace all during the Christmas Season. I love the old traditional hymns and songs that tell the story of Jesus. Growing up, "Christmas Time's a Comin'" was a song my mother used to play in the kitchen. And, when it comes to decorating the Christmas tree, I'm energized as the song, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" causes me to shake the ornaments. Also, the last song on the album is my original song titled "It Breaks My Heart." It's about the journey of Mary and Joseph which sings "It breaks my heart how they traveled so far leaving footprints in the sand to rescue me." So, this year, the variety of songs I chose to share are wrapped in truth, joy, love, memories, and home. This is "My Heart at Christmas." Your lead single is a duet with the country and Broadway legend Gary Morris and you even got to deliver a new interpretation of one of his holiday classics, 'My Son.' What was it like to be in the studio with Gary? Before I met Gary Morris in person, we had a conference call with my publicist, Pam Lewis of PLA Media. I must admit I was a little anxious, but his kind voice put me at ease. When I heard the song "My Son," it brought tears to my eyes. It was already so beautiful. I am always amazed every time I step into the studio to make music with my wonderful producer and friend, Kent Wells. Then came Gary. Working with Gary in the studio was fun, very relaxing and so spiritually uplifting. It was an honor to share this moment giving new wings to the song "My Son" written by Dottie Moore and Jon McElroy. The stars lined up perfectly for my very first Christmas Album. My cup runneth over. What albums or songs help you get in the holiday spirit? There are so many. I love them all. For shopping, I love Jingle Bell Rock. For a quiet evening by the fireplace, I love "The Christmas Song." Mom and dad would play Elvis and Brenda Lee records during Christmas. And, I know it's not a Christmas song, but it's one of my favorites all through the year, "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong. I'd love to record that one day. Is there a holiday recipe or tradition that is a must to complete your Christmas experience? My mom passed away in April of 2019. She always made all kinds of candy for the holidays. I've been in the kitchen this week trying to perfect divinity to carry on the tradition. They say, "third time's a charm" and it's true. I succeeded. Also, I have two Elves I named "Wells and Winslow" that ride in their sleigh every year. They have a sweet tender story that began in Chicago moving on to Arkansas. I have often thought about writing a book about their journey for the children to enjoy at Christmas. It wouldn't be the same during Christmas without them. With this being such a hard year for many, what Christmas wish do you want to share with our readers? My Christmas prayer is for everyone to experience peace beyond understanding. Philippians 4: 6-7 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. It truly has been a year of uncertainty, loss, and heartache. My Christmas Wish comes from a heart of Southern Spiritual Grit. I think Christmas is the perfect time to recognize there is joy, peace, and love even through a pandemic. My wish is that families will celebrate with joyful hearts. Psalm 98:4 Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth, burst into jubilant song with music. This is "My Heart at Christmas." My Heart at Christmas is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Debbie Cochran, check out her 'My Heart at Christmas' is your very first holiday project. What motivated you to record it this year?I've always loved the season of Christmas. No matter what's going on in our world, Christmas is a Winter Wonder World. I love it when I hear Christmas songs playing while I'm shopping. I will linger in the aisles just to hear those festive songs that take me back to those live evergreen days. Some melodies make me smile, behind my mask, and others bring tears to my eyes. I have had many requests to record a Christmas album.Last October, I was headed back to record my next gospel album with Kent Wells and decided this was the year to hang a stocking in the studio. After all, we've been through as a nation in 2020, I felt a strong desire to share "My Heart at Christmas." I wanted to sing into the hearts and homes of others, that there is always hope.This is your first project where you have recorded songs that were written by others. How did you settle on the final selections for the album?Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ is what I embrace all during the Christmas Season. I love the old traditional hymns and songs that tell the story of Jesus. Growing up, "Christmas Time's a Comin'" was a song my mother used to play in the kitchen. And, when it comes to decorating the Christmas tree, I'm energized as the song, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" causes me to shake the ornaments.Also, the last song on the album is my original song titled "It Breaks My Heart." It's about the journey of Mary and Joseph which sings "It breaks my heart how they traveled so far leaving footprints in the sand to rescue me." So, this year, the variety of songs I chose to share are wrapped in truth, joy, love, memories, and home. This is "My Heart at Christmas."Your lead single is a duet with the country and Broadway legend Gary Morris and you even got to deliver a new interpretation of one of his holiday classics, 'My Son.' What was it like to be in the studio with Gary?Before I met Gary Morris in person, we had a conference call with my publicist, Pam Lewis of PLA Media. I must admit I was a little anxious, but his kind voice put me at ease. When I heard the song "My Son," it brought tears to my eyes. It was already so beautiful. I am always amazed every time I step into the studio to make music with my wonderful producer and friend, Kent Wells.Then came Gary. Working with Gary in the studio was fun, very relaxing and so spiritually uplifting. It was an honor to share this moment giving new wings to the song "My Son" written by Dottie Moore and Jon McElroy. The stars lined up perfectly for my very first Christmas Album. My cup runneth over.What albums or songs help you get in the holiday spirit?There are so many. I love them all. For shopping, I love Jingle Bell Rock. For a quiet evening by the fireplace, I love "The Christmas Song." Mom and dad would play Elvis and Brenda Lee records during Christmas. And, I know it's not a Christmas song, but it's one of my favorites all through the year, "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong. I'd love to record that one day.Is there a holiday recipe or tradition that is a must to complete your Christmas experience?My mom passed away in April of 2019. She always made all kinds of candy for the holidays. I've been in the kitchen this week trying to perfect divinity to carry on the tradition. They say, "third time's a charm" and it's true. I succeeded. Also, I have two Elves I named "Wells and Winslow" that ride in their sleigh every year.They have a sweet tender story that began in Chicago moving on to Arkansas. I have often thought about writing a book about their journey for the children to enjoy at Christmas. It wouldn't be the same during Christmas without them.With this being such a hard year for many, what Christmas wish do you want to share with our readers?My Christmas prayer is for everyone to experience peace beyond understanding. Philippians 4: 6-7 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.It truly has been a year of uncertainty, loss, and heartache. My Christmas Wish comes from a heart of Southern Spiritual Grit. I think Christmas is the perfect time to recognize there is joy, peace, and love even through a pandemic. My wish is that families will celebrate with joyful hearts. Psalm 98:4 Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth, burst into jubilant song with music. This is "My Heart at Christmas."My Heart at Christmas is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Debbie Cochran, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Debbie Cochran, Album, Country, my heart at christmas, Holiday Debbie Cochran Album Country my heart at christma... Holiday