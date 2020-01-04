New York
Singer-songwriter David Hernandez (of "American Idol" fame) chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show in New York.
On January 10, he will be performing at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan. This marks his return to New York after five years to perform "Broadway & Beyond." "There will be a lot of musical theatre with special guests Telly Leung, Julia Van Cartier, and Effie Passero. I will also be singing some original music from my latest album, Kingdom: The Mixtape, and some duets. It's going to be an awesome night of standards, throwbacks and original music," he said.
Kingdom: The Mixtape is available on Apple Music by clicking here.
His New Year's resolutions for 2020 are to not be frantic anymore and to not force any relationships or friendships. "It is starting off really well so far," he admitted.
On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It has its pros and cons. The world is at your fingertips, but it is also hard since you are your own publicist and manager. It does put the power back in your hands. You cut out a lot of the middlemen, essentially. I wish people would buy more albums these days, but it's more of a singles-based market."
Hernandez will be releasing a new single, "What I See" on January 21, with Effie Passero as part of the duo 2nd Hour. It is available for pre-order on Apple Music. "I am excited about this song and we will be debuting it live on January 10th at the show in New York," he said.
He revealed that he will be singing his smash single "Beautiful" at The Green Room 42. "The year is kicking off pretty rapidly but it's fun though," he said.
To learn more about singing sensation David Hernandez, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.