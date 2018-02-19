Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter David Hernandez (of "American Idol" fame) chatted with me about his latest single "Shield (Coat of Armor)," and the song's music video. For the song's music video, Hernandez acknowledged that he wanted the song to speak for itself. "We didn't want too much going on in the video," he said. "We just wanted it to be simplistic and we wanted it to catch the eye. It's a powerful, anthemic song. We wanted it to be pretty relatable in every way to the average person." In the near future, Hernandez hopes to release an album, as well as to start a pod-cast. "We are going to be talking about entertainment, fashion, real life and celebrities. It is going very unfiltered and uncensored," he said. "That will all tie in to the new music I am releasing. We are moving forward in different avenues of entertainment." Digital transformation of music On the digital transformation of the music business, he said, "Technology has changed it a lot with digital media, streaming and downloading. You used to buy music in stores, and now you can get music anywhere. Technology has been good and bad, but I think, mostly good." Hernandez uses YouTube and other social networks in his daily routine. "Anybody can release a video these days," he said. "With YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, you can be an independent artist and release anything you want. You don't necessarily need a label, and your music can go viral. That's one of the biggest ways to get your music out there." David Hernandez David Hernandez Read More: Digital Journal reviewed David Hernandez' new single " On his new single, Hernandez said, "I went to the Middle East and I was doing a USO tour, and I got to meet a lot of servicemen and women. It was a really humbling experience to see all these people away from their families that are fighting for our freedom, and it got me thinking. When I got back to Los Angeles, I thought that we need those support systems. We need somebody to be protective of us when we are feeling weak. I started writing from my experiences travelling overseas, and it came about organically that way, and the song developed a life of its own. The song can be interpreted in any kind of way, as far as if you are needing help or if somebody you love is needing help."For the song's music video, Hernandez acknowledged that he wanted the song to speak for itself. "We didn't want too much going on in the video," he said. "We just wanted it to be simplistic and we wanted it to catch the eye. It's a powerful, anthemic song. We wanted it to be pretty relatable in every way to the average person."In the near future, Hernandez hopes to release an album, as well as to start a pod-cast. "We are going to be talking about entertainment, fashion, real life and celebrities. It is going very unfiltered and uncensored," he said. "That will all tie in to the new music I am releasing. We are moving forward in different avenues of entertainment."On the digital transformation of the music business, he said, "Technology has changed it a lot with digital media, streaming and downloading. You used to buy music in stores, and now you can get music anywhere. Technology has been good and bad, but I think, mostly good."Hernandez uses YouTube and other social networks in his daily routine. "Anybody can release a video these days," he said. "With YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, you can be an independent artist and release anything you want. You don't necessarily need a label, and your music can go viral. That's one of the biggest ways to get your music out there.": Digital Journal reviewed David Hernandez' new single " Shield (Coat of Armor) " favorably. More about David Hernandez, American idol, Shield Coat of Armor, Single David Hernandez American idol Shield Coat of Armor Single