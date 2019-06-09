Email
article imageDavid Cook to headline Sony Hall in New York City this summer

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On August 9, acclaimed rock singer-songwriter, American Idol Season 7 champion and actor David Cook will be headlining Sony Hall in New York City.
Cook previously performed at Sony Hall in Manhattan this past November, which was well-received by Digital Journal.
This past October, Cook released his single "Death of Me," which also garnered a rave review from Digital Journal. "Death of Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
In addition to his music, David Cook starred in the leading role of Charlie Price in the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots.
David Cook in Kinky Boots
David Cook in 'Kinky Boots'
Matthew Murphy
To learn more about this forthcoming concert, check out the venue's official website.
For more information on singer-songwriter and actor David Cook and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
