On August 9, acclaimed rock singer-songwriter, American Idol Season 7 champion and actor David Cook will be headlining Sony Hall in New York City.
Cook previously performed at Sony Hall in Manhattan this past November, which was well-received by Digital Journal.
This past October, Cook released his single "Death of Me," which also garnered a rave review from Digital Journal. "Death of Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
In addition to his music, David Cook starred in the leading role of Charlie Price in the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots.
David Cook in 'Kinky Boots'
Matthew Murphy
