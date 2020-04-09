Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Dan Smalley chatted with Digital Journal about his latest EP, "If I'm Being Honest," which was released on Big Machine Records. He listed the title track of the EP as his personal favorite tune. "I am extra proud of the title track 'If I'm Being Honest.' I am so happy that the song made the cut. That was the song that got me my record deal too. There's a cool story behind that song," he said. On being signed to Big Machine Records, he said, "It was a dream come true, to be honest. Everything Big Machine touches turns to gold. Everything they release always sounds amazing. I couldn't be happier to be with Big Machine." Smalley listed Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Emmylou Harris as his dream female duet choices in music. "I love female vocalists. My dad was a vocalist in the Air Force, so I grew up around singers. It would be amazing to do something with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Also, Emmylou Harris is so talented," he said. On being a country artist in the digital age, he said, "That is a dream come true as well. It opened up all the doors in Nashville for me. I couldn't be proud of the four songs that we put out in the world. I am happy that my new music is out in the world." Smalley defined the word success as having "two happy kids and a happy wife." "As long as I can keep that going, I feel really successful," he said. His If I’m Being Honest EP is available on digital service providers by For his fans, he said, "If you like my music, tell your friends about it." To learn more about Dan Smalley, check out his Regarding the song selection of his latest EP, he said, "It was a pretty collaborative effort between myself, my producer and my label. I've been a songwriter in Nashville for years. This project involved four years of writing, and I tried to pick the best songs that represented me."He listed the title track of the EP as his personal favorite tune. "I am extra proud of the title track 'If I'm Being Honest.' I am so happy that the song made the cut. That was the song that got me my record deal too. There's a cool story behind that song," he said.On being signed to Big Machine Records, he said, "It was a dream come true, to be honest. Everything Big Machine touches turns to gold. Everything they release always sounds amazing. I couldn't be happier to be with Big Machine."Smalley listed Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Emmylou Harris as his dream female duet choices in music. "I love female vocalists. My dad was a vocalist in the Air Force, so I grew up around singers. It would be amazing to do something with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Also, Emmylou Harris is so talented," he said.On being a country artist in the digital age, he said, "That is a dream come true as well. It opened up all the doors in Nashville for me. I couldn't be proud of the four songs that we put out in the world. I am happy that my new music is out in the world."Smalley defined the word success as having "two happy kids and a happy wife." "As long as I can keep that going, I feel really successful," he said.His If I’m Being Honest EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here For his fans, he said, "If you like my music, tell your friends about it."To learn more about Dan Smalley, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Dan Smalley, Country, Ep, big machine records Dan Smalley Country Ep big machine records