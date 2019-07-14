Email
article imageDan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons celebrates 32nd birthday

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons, has a major milestone to celebrate in his personal life: he turns 32 years old today.
Reynolds was born on July 14, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Imagine Dragons has taken the music industry by storm ever since they erupted into the pop-rock music scene back in 2009.
His band honored him with a moving post on Facebook. They noted that in their decade together as a group, they have seen "just about everything" such as the "good, bad and the ugly."
The one thing that has remained constant in their journey as a band is Reynolds giving 100 percent of himself each time he is on stage when he is singing his heart out for his fans, or speaking up about any other passion project of his in life, especially his philanthropy.
"He is truly larger than life with the heart of a lion. We are lucky to know him. Happy birthday brother Dan," they posted.
In other news about Reynolds' personal life, he and his wife, Ava, are expecting their fourth child, this time a baby boy, in October of 2019.
Most recently, Reynolds and Imagine Dragons headlined their third annual LoveLoud Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they spread their message of acceptance, love, and hope for the LGBTQ community.
More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, Birthday, Rock
 
