Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 27, bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley chatted with Digital Journal about her International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) nods as a solo artist and with her group Sister Sadie. Bradley described Tina Adair from Sister Sadie as one of the "funniest" people one will ever meet in life. She is also glad to be in the " Sister Sadie acknowledged that they had a blast at this year's Grammy Awards, where they were nominated for "Best Bluegrass Album." "We laughed a lot. We had these Uber drivers and they were laughing at our accents. We had a good time," she said. Bradley also complimented Beth Lawrence for earning a nod for "Bass Player of the Year." "That was wonderful as well," Bradley said. Fiddle star Deanie Richardson and veteran country songstress Patty Loveless collaborated on the song "Jack of Diamonds" together. "This is the real deal. Patty is Eastern Kentucky. She grew up just like the rest of us did. I love Patty's singing since it's pure and soulful as you can get. She puts her heart in it. Deanie's fiddle playing and Patty's voice match so well. They are both playing from their heart," she said. This past June, Bradley and Sister Sadie performed at the hallowed On being an artist in this digital age of bluegrass music, she said, "Oh my heavens. I am trying to catch up. It is exciting in one way because it's new. We seem to be hanging in there and learning as we go. That's all anybody can do." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, she said, "I am very supportive of that. I appreciate the people that lobby for that since that's the right thing to do. Without music and art, we wouldn't have a whole lot of good in this world." "Maybe they all like music and they want us to keep going," she added about the Music Modernization Act. The IBMA-nominated album, Sister Sadie II, is available on Last year, Bradley was nominated for an IBMA for her duet with Country Music Hall of Famer, and she shared that he called her and left her a voicemail congratulating her on that milestone. "Vince Gill is so sweet and he is a really good man," she said. To learn more about Sister Sadie and their music, check out their On receiving three IBMA nominations this year, which include nods for "Album of the Year" and "Vocal Group of the Year," she said, "The girls are so excited about that. I am thrilled too. You work hard, and it's good to receive the nods."Bradley described Tina Adair from Sister Sadie as one of the "funniest" people one will ever meet in life.She is also glad to be in the " Female Vocalist " category, especially since there are so many talented female artists out there in bluegrass today. "Everybody works so hard in bluegrass," she said. "We are proud of her nomination."Sister Sadie acknowledged that they had a blast at this year's Grammy Awards, where they were nominated for "Best Bluegrass Album." "We laughed a lot. We had these Uber drivers and they were laughing at our accents. We had a good time," she said.Bradley also complimented Beth Lawrence for earning a nod for "Bass Player of the Year." "That was wonderful as well," Bradley said.Fiddle star Deanie Richardson and veteran country songstress Patty Loveless collaborated on the song "Jack of Diamonds" together. "This is the real deal. Patty is Eastern Kentucky. She grew up just like the rest of us did. I love Patty's singing since it's pure and soulful as you can get. She puts her heart in it. Deanie's fiddle playing and Patty's voice match so well. They are both playing from their heart," she said.This past June, Bradley and Sister Sadie performed at the hallowed Grand Ole Opry . "It always is awesome. It always takes my breath from the very first time and it should," she said. "There is so much history and so many dreams, hopes and promises. It seems to flood you right up there on that stage."On being an artist in this digital age of bluegrass music, she said, "Oh my heavens. I am trying to catch up. It is exciting in one way because it's new. We seem to be hanging in there and learning as we go. That's all anybody can do."Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, she said, "I am very supportive of that. I appreciate the people that lobby for that since that's the right thing to do. Without music and art, we wouldn't have a whole lot of good in this world.""Maybe they all like music and they want us to keep going," she added about the Music Modernization Act.The IBMA-nominated album, Sister Sadie II, is available on iTunes . "We put our heart into this album," she said. "We will be coming out with something new soon. Music is like air and water to me."Last year, Bradley was nominated for an IBMA for her duet with Country Music Hall of Famer, and she shared that he called her and left her a voicemail congratulating her on that milestone. "Vince Gill is so sweet and he is a really good man," she said.To learn more about Sister Sadie and their music, check out their official website More about dale ann bradley, sister sadie, ibma, bluegrass dale ann bradley sister sadie ibma bluegrass