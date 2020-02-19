They will be performing at Stage 3 at the Rockwood Music Hall on March 25, and their show will start at 7 p.m. Dale Ann Bradley
is affectionately known as the "Queen of Bluegrass," and she is a five-time winner of the coveted "Female Vocalist of the Year" Award by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), as well as a two-time Grammy nominee.
To learn more about this upcoming bluegrass concert at the Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, check out the venue's official website
.
Bradley is also a part of the Grammy-nominated all-female bluegrass group Sister Sadie
. They were the winners of the coveted "Vocal Group of the Year" Award at the 2019 IBMA Awards
.
For more information on bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley
, check out her official website
and her Facebook page
.