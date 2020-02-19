Email
Dale Ann Bradley and Matt Leadbetter to perform in New York City

By Markos Papadatos
On March 25, bluegrass artists Dale Ann Bradley and Matt Leadbetter will be performing at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City.
They will be performing at Stage 3 at the Rockwood Music Hall on March 25, and their show will start at 7 p.m. Dale Ann Bradley is affectionately known as the "Queen of Bluegrass," and she is a five-time winner of the coveted "Female Vocalist of the Year" Award by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), as well as a two-time Grammy nominee.
To learn more about this upcoming bluegrass concert at the Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, check out the venue's official website.
Bradley is also a part of the Grammy-nominated all-female bluegrass group Sister Sadie. They were the winners of the coveted "Vocal Group of the Year" Award at the 2019 IBMA Awards.
For more information on bluegrass star Dale Ann Bradley, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
