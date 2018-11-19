Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music On November 19, singer-songwriter Cris Cab chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Just Wanna Love You," featuring J Balvin. He also spoke about the impact of technology on the music business. Cab continued, "So we came up with the concept of being in a rocky relationship that you don't want to see end. After it was all recorded and done, I sent it to J. Balvin just to see what he thought about it. He hit me back saying he liked it so much that he wanted to get on it as well and obviously, I was cool with that." Regarding his future plans, he said, "Right now is to keep working 'Just Wanna Love You' as it just started at U..S radio and will work it for a bit. After that, I am excited to start getting out more music as I've been pretty busy working lately. I want to get back on the road touring so you can expect that to happen in 2019 as well. It should be a super fun year." He acknowledged that his music is inspired by many things. "Inspiration isn't something that I tend to turn on or off. It just happens as it comes my way. Sometimes it's a movie I watch. Other times, it’s a conversation I had with a friend or it's a situation I'm going through with another person. Whatever it is, I am always inviting life to inspire me and feel blessed that I have a creative outlet in music," he said. For aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to work hard. "It seems like simple advice, but it’s the truth," he said. "There are just no magical shortcuts. Oh, and be nice to everybody. People tend to support artists they like as human beings. Good vibes go a long way." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Cab said, "I think technology has made it easier to create music and helped improve the sound and speed at which you can get it out; however, it still takes the talent of a writer and a producer to make a great song. And that's something that I don't ever think will change." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Cab said, "I produce so whether its comping vocals, sending bounces or something else, there's a ton of technology I use on that front. I also write my lyrics on my phone a lot of the time. You'll see me in the booth cutting my vocals with a phone in front of my face most times because I just wrote the lyrics in my notes." For his fans, he said, "Thank you for supporting this record. I just logged onto YouTube this morning and saw that the video is at almost eight million views so far, and that's awesome. I just logged onto YouTube this morning and saw that the video is at almost eight million views so far, and that's awesome. Especially since we're just now taking the song to radio here in the states. Secondly, my hope is that you're feeling the song enough to share it with your friends. Word of mouth is still the strongest form of promotion there is. Shout out to anyone helping me grow the movement." To learn more abour singer-songwriter Cris Cab and his music, check out his official homepage, and Facebook page