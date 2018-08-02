This acoustic show will take place at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 29. Stapp
will be performing his "Greatest Hits" from Creed. This event benefits the Pink Tie
and the CHARM (Children Are Magical) Foundation
. Aside from a live concert, one's ticket will include a barbecue, beer, and wine.
This event's sponsors inlcude 1st Equity
, Anti3 Protect Series
, Be Your Own Bartender
, and the Chocolate Works in Plainview
.
In May of 2017, as Digital Journal reported, Stapp
performed at the fifth annual Pink Tie event, which was held at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on Long Island. His performance was well-received
.
