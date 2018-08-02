Email
article imageCreed's Scott Stapp to play acoustic summer show on Long Island

By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Music
East Meadow - Scott Stapp, the voice of the rock group Creed, will be performing an acoustic summer concert on August 29 in Eisenhower Park.
This acoustic show will take place at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 29. Stapp will be performing his "Greatest Hits" from Creed. This event benefits the Pink Tie and the CHARM (Children Are Magical) Foundation. Aside from a live concert, one's ticket will include a barbecue, beer, and wine.
This event's sponsors inlcude 1st Equity, Anti3 Protect Series, Be Your Own Bartender, and the Chocolate Works in Plainview.
In May of 2017, as Digital Journal reported, Stapp performed at the fifth annual Pink Tie event, which was held at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on Long Island. His performance was well-received.
To learn more about Grammy-winning rocker Scott Stapp of Creed, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
More about scott stapp, Creed, Long island, Rock, Group
 
