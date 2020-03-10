Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Trace Adkins announced that he has inked a deal with the newly relaunched Verge Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. In the past, Cones collaborated with Trace Adkins on several of his studio albums such as Dangerous Man (2006), Cowboy's Back in Town (2010), Proud to Be Here (2011), his holiday album The King's Gift, and Love Will..., and his most recent album, Something's Going On. Adkins shared that he is excited about his merge with Verge Records. As a result, his drive to create and release new music is as strong now as when he first started creating music. "Mickey Jack Cones and I have collaborated on several projects, and I look forward to several more," Adkins remarked. Cones went on to describe Trace Adkins as an icon in the country genre. He shared his excitement to be teaming up with him on the next chapter of his career. "I have had the privilege of working on all but two of Trace’s records since 2005, so I don't take this partnership lightly." "We have something to prove, and we're going to prove it," Cones exclaimed. Trace Adkins will release his first single with Verge Records entitled "Better Off" on March 20. It was co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Corey Crowder, and Liz Rose. Music industry veteran Mickey Jack Cones helms Verge Records . This indie record label led to the formation of the worldwide label services company ONErpm, and Verge Records has an exclusive partnership. Throughout his tenure in the country music scene, Cones is an award-winning producer, engineer, performer, songwriter, and publisher.In the past, Cones collaborated with Trace Adkins on several of his studio albums such as Dangerous Man (2006), Cowboy's Back in Town (2010), Proud to Be Here (2011), his holiday album The King's Gift, and Love Will..., and his most recent album, Something's Going On.Adkins shared that he is excited about his merge with Verge Records. As a result, his drive to create and release new music is as strong now as when he first started creating music. "Mickey Jack Cones and I have collaborated on several projects, and I look forward to several more," Adkins remarked.Cones went on to describe Trace Adkins as an icon in the country genre. He shared his excitement to be teaming up with him on the next chapter of his career. "I have had the privilege of working on all but two of Trace’s records since 2005, so I don't take this partnership lightly.""We have something to prove, and we're going to prove it," Cones exclaimed.Trace Adkins will release his first single with Verge Records entitled "Better Off" on March 20. It was co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Corey Crowder, and Liz Rose. More about Mickey Jack Cones, trace adkins, Verge Records, Country Mickey Jack Cones trace adkins Verge Records Country