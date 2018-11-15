By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 16, it was announced that Grammy-winning country star John Berry will be embarking on his 22nd annual Christmas tour. Berry's Christmas tune "Do Not Be Afraid" is featured on the 2018 release of Country Faith Christmas Vol. 2 via Country Faith and it is distributed through Curb/Word Entertainment. Berry shared his excitement to have a song on this new project, especially since Christmas is the most "special time of the year" for him, and he believes that "Do Not Be Afraid" is the quintessential song to celebrate this festive holiday. His tour kicks off tomorrow, on November 16 at the Marietta High School Performing Arts Center in Marietta, Georgia, and it will wrap up on December 22 at The Grand Opera House in Macon, Georgia. Throughout his career in the country music business, Berry has secured 19 songs on the Billboard Hot Country charts, including his No. 1 smash single "Your Love Amazes Me," as well as six Top 5 hit singles. One of his albums has been certified platinum an two albums have been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. He has been actively recording since 1979. John Berry's music is available on To learn more about Read More: Country star John Berry chatted with His "Christmas Songs & Stories with John Berry Tour" will feature the traditional Christmas classics, as well as his a cappella rendition of the standard "O Holy Night"; moreover, Berry will be singing some of his greatest hits and he will share some stories from his childhood.Berry's Christmas tune "Do Not Be Afraid" is featured on the 2018 release of Country Faith Christmas Vol. 2 via Country Faith and it is distributed through Curb/Word Entertainment. Berry shared his excitement to have a song on this new project, especially since Christmas is the most "special time of the year" for him, and he believes that "Do Not Be Afraid" is the quintessential song to celebrate this festive holiday.His tour kicks off tomorrow, on November 16 at the Marietta High School Performing Arts Center in Marietta, Georgia, and it will wrap up on December 22 at The Grand Opera House in Macon, Georgia.Throughout his career in the country music business, Berry has secured 19 songs on the Billboard Hot Country charts, including his No. 1 smash single "Your Love Amazes Me," as well as six Top 5 hit singles. One of his albums has been certified platinum an two albums have been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. He has been actively recording since 1979.John Berry's music is available on iTunes To learn more about John Berry , his music and tour dates, check out his official website : Country star John Berry chatted with Digital Journal about "Beautifully Broken," and the digital transformation of country music. More about John Berry, Christmas, Tour, Country, Star John Berry Christmas Tour Country Star