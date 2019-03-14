Nashville
On March 13, country queen Jan Howard celebrated a major milestone in her personal life. She turned 90 years old, and to this day, she proves that age is just a number.
She is the oldest living member of the Grand Ole Opry, and she is affectionately known as the "Classiest Lady in Country Music."
Howard began her music career as a demo singer, where she was the first vocalist to record such tunes as Patsy Cline's "I Fall to Pieces," Ray Price's "Heartaches by the Number," and Patsy Cline's "She's Got You," among other classics.
Over the course of her career in country music, Howard was nominated for two Grammy awards for "Best Country Vocal Performance, Female" for "Evil On Your Mind" and "My Son."
On March 27, Howard will be celebrating 48 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She was officially inducted into the Opry family on March 27, 1971.
In addition to her singing career, Howard is also an acclaimed songwriter whose songs have been recorded by such legendary country artists as Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty, Kitty Wells, and the "Man in Black" himself Johnny Cash.
For more information on veteran country artist Jan Howard, check out her official website.
