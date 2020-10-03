Country artist Jay Allen to release new country single 'Lines'

"Lines" by Jay Allen will be released on digital service providers on Friday, October 9. He gave his fans an acoustic glimpse of his new single "Lines" in a post on his social media pages.
Allen shared in a post on Instagram that he wrote this song from the heart, and he has waited three years to finally release it. Well, in less than a week, the wait will finally be over for his country music fans and listeners.
