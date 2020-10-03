Email
Country artist Jay Allen to release new country single 'Lines'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago
Country singer-songwriter Jay Allen will be releasing his highly-anticipated single "Lines." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Lines" by Jay Allen will be released on digital service providers on Friday, October 9. He gave his fans an acoustic glimpse of his new single "Lines" in a post on his social media pages.
One week from today... #LINES

Allen shared in a post on Instagram that he wrote this song from the heart, and he has waited three years to finally release it. Well, in less than a week, the wait will finally be over for his country music fans and listeners.
To learn more about Jay Allen and his new music, check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jay Allen back in August of 2020.
pre-save link in bio

