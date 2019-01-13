Roslyn
Colin Blunstone, the lead singer of the iconic British rock group The Zombies, will be embarking on a rare solo tour at the end of this month.
Blunstone's solo tour will kick off on January 31 at Daryl's House in Pawling, New York. On the following day, February 1, he will be bringing his tour to Long Island at My Father's Place at The Roslyn Hotel in Roslyn. He will be performing with his solo band, with support from singer-songwriter Clarence Bucaro.
To learn more about this concert, check out the official website of My Father's Place in Roslyn.
On February 8, Blunstone will be playing at City Winery in the heart of New York City, and the tour will wrap up in Miami, Florida, as part of On The Blue Cruise (from February 10 to 15).
The Zombies
The Zombies will be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 29, 2019, where the induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ironically enough, their induction will take place 50 years to the day when their smash single "Time of The Season" catapulted to the top of the Cashbox singles charts in the United States.
"Time of The Season" is featured on their seminal album, Odessey and Oracle.
To learn more about veteran rocker Colin Blunstone and his music, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.