Bowen shared that the hit TV show Nashville was a "wonderful experience" that truly changed her life. "It was the most incredible, life-changing experience."

On her self-titled studio album, Bowen said, "It has been an interesting process. I was grateful to have that experience. It was wild."

While it was hard for Bowen to select a personal favorite song on that album, two that stand out to her include "Doors & Corridors" and "Warrior." "It has been lovely hearing people tell me that they hear their stories in my story," she said, prior to noting that "Lullaby" was one of the first songs she wrote when she moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "I am learning everything new. When I first got to Nashville, I didn't even know how to use a microphone. In this digital age, everything is so immediate. As a singer, it is easy to digitize things: you can do them well and you can do them not very well."

Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, she said, "It is wonderful to hear that is passed. It needed to happen since songwriters get forgotten so easily. The songwriters are the people making the songs, and they need to make money to feed their families. Thank goodness we are headed in the right direction."

Bowen listed "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen as her dream male duet choice and country queen Dolly Parton as her dream female duet partner. "Bruce is just incredible, and it would be amazing to sing with Dolly," she said.

For young and aspiring artists, she said, "It is important to remember where you can from. I feel very grateful for the places that I get to visit and the things that I get to do."

The songstress defined the word success as "happiness and kindness."

On July 29, Bowen performed at City Winery in New York City. "It was absolutely wonderful," she said. "I didn't know what to expect, but I have such lovely fans. It was lovely to get to see them all again. It was the most beautiful start to the very last leg of this tour. It was incredible."