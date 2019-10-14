Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran rock stars Cherie Currie (The Runaways) and Brie Darling (Fanny) chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "The Motivator" and their tour. The ladies noted that their personal favorite song on Regarding the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said with a sweet laugh, "Chaos." "Cherie said that today was like a tidal wave and I love that sound. I feel that sometimes like a tidal wave is sweeping us," Brie admitted. Digital age of music business On being artists in this digital age, Cherie said, "I don't have a clue how this digital age works. I miss the old days with the vinyl at the record stores. I miss an easier, softer time. I think the digital age can reach a lot of people if we are lucky, but I think it's cold. There are too many things out there, it's oversaturated. You kind of get numb." Brie added, "I enjoy writing, playing, singing and performing. I would love all of the success in the world, but I never understood the mechanics of getting the music out there. The digital age changes how we record, which is fun. It's a lot faster and a lot easier, and the digital age makes things more accessible. I can't wait to go out on tour with Cherie. It's going to be a blast." On November 15, Cherie Currie and Brie Darling will be performing at the Cherie defined the word success as having "health, great friends and family." "Then you are successful," she said. Brie described success as "loving what you do." For their fans, they concluded, "We are back. Our fans and supporters are the ones that have made this possible. They are so cool and they are there for us. It wouldn't happen without the fans. This is for the fans. They are amazing." The Motivator is available on To learn more about Cherie Currie and Brie Darling, and their tour dates, check out Currie's Both female rockers were drawn to each other instantaneously. "I love everything about Brie, and after she did Fanny Walked The Earth, I wanted to meet her and tell her how great she is," Cherie said. "We came together and it was a miraculous thing, honestly."The ladies noted that their personal favorite song on The Motivator album changes each day. "As far as the ballads go, I would say 'Too Bruised.' As far as rockers go, I love 'The Motivator' since it is pretty fun," Cherie said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said with a sweet laugh, "Chaos." "Cherie said that today was like a tidal wave and I love that sound. I feel that sometimes like a tidal wave is sweeping us," Brie admitted.On being artists in this digital age, Cherie said, "I don't have a clue how this digital age works. I miss the old days with the vinyl at the record stores. I miss an easier, softer time. I think the digital age can reach a lot of people if we are lucky, but I think it's cold. There are too many things out there, it's oversaturated. You kind of get numb."Brie added, "I enjoy writing, playing, singing and performing. I would love all of the success in the world, but I never understood the mechanics of getting the music out there. The digital age changes how we record, which is fun. It's a lot faster and a lot easier, and the digital age makes things more accessible. I can't wait to go out on tour with Cherie. It's going to be a blast."On November 15, Cherie Currie and Brie Darling will be performing at the Stereo Garden in Patchogue on Long Island, which they are looking forward to.Cherie defined the word success as having "health, great friends and family." "Then you are successful," she said. Brie described success as "loving what you do."For their fans, they concluded, "We are back. Our fans and supporters are the ones that have made this possible. They are so cool and they are there for us. It wouldn't happen without the fans. This is for the fans. They are amazing."The Motivator is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Cherie Currie and Brie Darling, and their tour dates, check out Currie's Facebook page More about Cherie Currie, Brie Darling, The Runaways, Digital Age, Music Cherie Currie Brie Darling The Runaways Digital Age Music Fanny