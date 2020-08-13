Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Latin artist Cheo Gallego chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "El Anciano y el Niño" and being an artist in the digital age. When asked about his songwriting inspirations, he said, "My inspiration comes from a series of personal experiences, lessons and memories, all of which I want to portray through my music. I want to tell real stories, share experiences we all go through on a daily basis, and for my fans to connect with me. I believe an authentic message is much more important than the perfect melody or tune. Which is why my biggest inspiration is knowing that I am able to portray those messages through music, and connect with every single person that hears my music." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's a dream come true. At first, I saw it as far-fetched and impossible, because I saw how artists with raw talent became viral overnight, and never thought it could happen to me, but here I am, living proof. I know it doesn't happen often, especially from a freestyle video recorded at a school, so I am enjoying this journey and appreciating this digital world we live in." "I also see it as a blessing, because thanks to these different media opportunities, people from all over the world have been able to listen to my music, and for that support I am forever grateful. I want to continue making music for the entire world, something that this digital era makes possible for artists like me. I am excited to share many more of my stories and hopefully reach millions of people," he explained. For young and aspiring artists, he said, "I would tell them to draw inspiration from their true emotions rather than focusing on what might be hot right now, and make sure that they are doing this because it’s their passion, not because of materialistic aspirations. I would tell them to never stop fighting for their dreams, and at the same time, to motivate those around them to fight for their dreams too. Because helping others fight for their dreams, in parallel is helping themselves be a bigger and better person." On his dream collaboration choices in music, he responded, "I would love to do a collaboration with a Chilean reggae group called Movimiento Original. I am a huge fan of theirs and have been for a long time, it would be a dream and an honor to be able to collaborate with them." Regarding his plans for the future, Gallego revealed, "During this second half of 2020, I've been able to materialize those dreams I always had and never thought possible. Being able to record 'El Anciano y el Niño' and reaching so many people has been incredible. On top of that, I would love to leave my footprint in the industry. I want the world to know who I am. This year I hope to gain some sort of nomination and take part in important events and festivals within the music industry, although given the current situation of the world, I am sure these will all be done virtually. I would feel whole and grateful to be listed among great nominees in these types of award shows." "In terms of the future, I want to be one of the most well-known artists in the world for my lyrical style that I strive to transmit through all my songs. I want to be invited to festivals, be a judge in singing competitions, and be able to transmit my essence as an artist and as a human being," he said. On his definition of success, he said, "In my opinion, success is obtained when you stop searching for it. The moment when you begin to set goals for yourself and you achieve them, that's when dreams come true and happiness follows. Success is simply enjoying your mission in this world." For his fans, he concluded about "El Anciano y el Niño," "I want people to feel identified with the song. I want to go on a journey of reflection with them, given that is how the song was born. I want them to keep connecting to the lyrics and every single melody I create, because to me, that is where the true essence of an artist is found." "El Anciano y el Niño" is available on all digital service providers by On his inspiration to write "El Anciano y el Niño," he said, "An existential crisis that stemmed from having a conversation with my elderly neighbor, who had suffered a stroke that changed his life. I felt empathy for him with every word of the story he told me. I felt his story so deeply, I decided to honor him through this record and bring light to our conversation. On his definition of success, he said, "In my opinion, success is obtained when you stop searching for it. The moment when you begin to set goals for yourself and you achieve them, that's when dreams come true and happiness follows. Success is simply enjoying your mission in this world."For his fans, he concluded about "El Anciano y el Niño," "I want people to feel identified with the song. I want to go on a journey of reflection with them, given that is how the song was born. I want them to keep connecting to the lyrics and every single melody I create, because to me, that is where the true essence of an artist is found.""El Anciano y el Niño" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here