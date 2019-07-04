Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - Rising country artist Lauren Davidson sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to her show at The Paramount in Huntington. She shared that she is working on two more singles in the studio right now, which she will hopefully release soon. On the impact of technology on the contemporary country music scene, she said, "It is super awesome. Even being able to Livestream to connect with people. I have fans in different places such as South Dakota and Texas that I wouldn't have had if it weren't for social media and technology. It's really incredible." "Being an artist in this digital age is awesome since you can do anything. You are in control of your own destiny," she said. Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), "That was a huge step and it took a long journey to get there. It is cool for the community to come together when they needed it most. Nashville is a songwriting town." Davidson listed Jordan Davis, George Strait and Ryan Hurd as her dream male duet choices. "It would be nice to have both sides of the spectrum," she said. "Live Laugh Love" is available on For her fans and followers, Davidson said, "Thank you so much for supporting and following this journey so far. I wouldn't be able to do this without every person that follows along and streams my music." To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her music, check out her Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Lauren Davidson's opening set at On performing at The Paramount, Davidson said, "It's amazing. I am so excited to be sharing the stage with The Marshall Tucker Band."She shared that she is working on two more singles in the studio right now, which she will hopefully release soon.On the impact of technology on the contemporary country music scene, she said, "It is super awesome. Even being able to Livestream to connect with people. I have fans in different places such as South Dakota and Texas that I wouldn't have had if it weren't for social media and technology. It's really incredible.""Being an artist in this digital age is awesome since you can do anything. You are in control of your own destiny," she said.Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), "That was a huge step and it took a long journey to get there. It is cool for the community to come together when they needed it most. Nashville is a songwriting town."Davidson listed Jordan Davis, George Strait and Ryan Hurd as her dream male duet choices. "It would be nice to have both sides of the spectrum," she said."Live Laugh Love" is available on Spotify and on iTunes For her fans and followers, Davidson said, "Thank you so much for supporting and following this journey so far. I wouldn't be able to do this without every person that follows along and streams my music."To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her music, check out her official website : Digital Journal reviewed Lauren Davidson's opening set at The Paramount , where she opened for The Marshall Tucker Band. More about lauren davidson, Singersongwriter, Country, the paramount, marshall tucker band lauren davidson Singersongwriter Country the paramount marshall tucker band