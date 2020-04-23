Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music American Idol Season 17 winner and country artist Laine Hardy chatted with Digital Journal about releasing new music and doing a virtual tour for the fans. His music video for "Ground I Grew Up On" was directed by Dustin Haney, and it was filmed in Livingston, Louisiana. "We filmed the video around my house," he shared. "The music video took a day to film and we got lucky. It went very smoothly. The video is on YouTube and you can see the story behind it." Hardy is excited for his "Ground I Grew Up On" Virtual Tour. "It's a little bit different but I'm glad I'm getting to connect with the fans. I'm warming up to it," he said. He revealed that his music is inspired by his classic rock influences that he listened to growing up. "I listened to music from the '50s, '60s, and the '70s. That's the music that I love and it reflects what I do now," he said. "I also like traditional country." On winning the reality singing competition American Idol, he said, "When Ryan Seacrest called my name my mind went blank. I couldn't think at all. It was so overwhelming and I didn't know what emotion to project. It was just crazy and I am very grateful for that to happen." One song in particular that he covered was The Marshall Tucker Band's signature tune "Can't You See." "That song is classic southern rock. I love 'Can't You See' by The Marshall Tucker Band, they sound so great on that song. It's what I grew up listening to," he said. Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, he said, "I got my first phone when I was nine or 10 years old. It is cool to have technology to connect with fans. I have a record player at home. I have all my dad's old records. Vinyl has a sound that is authentic, different, and unique." He listed Laci Kaye Booth and Harper Grace as his dream female collaboration choices in music. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Unpredictable." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "If you ever go to Nashville, go to a songwriting session and don't overthink. Write your ideas down and have fun with it. Songwriting is from the heart and you need to dig deep down there and let those feelings out since that's what makes a song a song." He defined the word success as "failure." "You need to fail to be successful, you need to be knocked down to get back up," he said. A few weeks ago, he released his two new songs "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country." "That was amazing," he said. "I was happy to be able to finally release my new songs and let my fans can hear what I was working on. 