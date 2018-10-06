Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChatting with DJ Mike Savage: 2019 'Best of Long Island' nominee Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Music
On October 5, DJ Mike Savage, the 90's Guru and resident DJ of Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, sat down and chatted with Digital Journal about his latest endeavors.
Savage has been nominated for the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition in the "Best DJ Company" category in Arts and Entertainment.
This marks his first-ever career nomination in the annual "Best of Long Island" contest. "That feels fantastic," he said. "I am very honored and very proud. The hard work and dedication that I have displayed over the years are getting recognized. I thank all of the people that have my back," he added.
For the DJ, the fact that it is a fan-voted competition means a "great deal actually." "I can see that people appreciate what I do. I am very grateful to my supporters and fans," he said, graciously. "Savage in 2019," he exclaimed.
DJ Mike Savage provided the music entertainment for "90's Night" with the boy band cover group Larger Than Life. "Tonight will be a lot of 90's music because it is 90's night," he said. "I am free every Friday and Saturday this month, and then I am out in Huntington twice this month at The Rust and Gold, which will be all hip-hop. That's how I rock."
He also opened up about the digital transformation of the music business, which has always been a topic that is dear to his heart. "I am on my phone all the time, and I got a new MacBook Pro for my birthday. I rock two different programs for DJing: Serato and Traktor. I am using as much technology as I can," he shared.
More about DJ, Mike savage, best of long island, mulcay's
 
Latest News
Top News
Thanksgiving Day in Canada and the US — The same, but different
Thousands gather across Europe to back migrant rescue ship
Op-Ed: Glenn Close in 'The Wife' should win the 'Best Actress' Oscar
Banksy shocks art world by shredding £1 mn work at auction
Raleigh Keegan makes Nashville's '25 Most Beautiful People' list
Nigeria president to run for second term with party endorsement
Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as Associate Justice to Supreme Court
Toronto Smart City adviser resigns over data concerns
Review: Michael Andrew sets personal bests at FINA World Cup in Budapest Special
Review: The Monkees' Micky Dolenz talks Neil Diamond tribute and future Special