Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Jeff Timmons, the founding member of the group 98 Degrees, chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2020, which include performing overseas with 98 Degrees. On his plans for 2020, he shared, "I have a couple of television shows in pre-production. I have something cool coming up next holiday season that also has to do with television. 98 Degrees is talking about new music and hopefully, we will do that. We have a ton of shows coming up, we have at least 20 shows in 2020. We are hoping to be able to put together a great package with some other summer acts. I have a big event that I will be producing in the second week of July in a new venue in central California. I am just keeping busy." Timmons revealed that he will be putting out new solo music soon on his He is also stoked about new music and shows for the boyband tribute OverNight, which Timmons created with Howard Pitch. "Those guys are doing a fantastic job on their own. I am trying to coordinate a tour that they can do at the malls," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, Timmons said, "I like it. I'm finding out about Spotify. Even if you have 1,000 fans that believe in you, then you have your own distribution. I absolutely love it. I am happy to still be kicking it around in this new age when all these things are starting to develop and emergy. That's a fortunate thing for me." Regarding his New Year's resolutions, he said, "To be more patient." "It has been the same New Year's resolution for the last 20 years but I think I'm finally making some strides," he said. He revealed that his wife, Amanda, and their kids are doing well. "All the kids are getting big. We have two in college and one on the way to college. I have been keeping busy and I am very fortunate," he said. In the fall of 2018, he collaborated with Jessie Godderz (Mr. Pec-Tacular) on "The Girl Is With Me," and Timmons noted that he would like to work with him again in the future. "We have definitely talked about it," Timmons said. "That was a cool video for Jessie and I. We had so much fun doing the video and making fun of each other. Hopefully, if we find some time to get together, we will work again and do something. That would be great." On the title of the current chapter of his life, "Resolve." "When you are younger, you don't know what you are doing. You go through a bunch of lessons and hopefully you learn as many things as you can and you apply them to your life. You just go with the flow, and that way you find more happiness," he said. He defined success as follows: "Success is not about money, accolades, finances or credit. Success is the happiness of the ones around you in business and in your personal life. In February of 2020, Timmons, Justin Jeffre, as well as brothers Nick and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees, will be performing in such countries as The Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia. "I am very excited. It's the first time that I will be playing there with the group 98 Degrees," he exclaimed. "I've been there before as a solo artist, but I just can't imagine the response that we will get as a group. Southeast Asia has really embraced us and that is where we have had great success as a band. We are incredibly excited to go back and give back to them. It's going to be great." 