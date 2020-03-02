By By Markos Papadatos 27 mins ago in Music On March 2, country superstar Carrie Underwood announced the launch of her new fitness app, fit52. Digital Journal has the scoop. Underwood's new fitness app, fit52, is now available for download on iOS. Creative Labs and the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) partnered to create this new app. Most impressive about the fit52 app is that it's a part of a holistic wellness platform, which is designed to inspire and support people on their own wellness journeys, in an effort to improve their strength and overall health. fit52 gives its users the tools they need to succeed on their own terms, and simultaneously, feel good doing it. fit52 can be downloaded for free on iOS, where the subscription would be just one dollar a week or $52 per year. Underwood remarked that fitness is a "true passion" of hers. Her new app, fit52, incorporates what she has been doing herself for years, and she stated that it is easy and accessible for anybody that needs it to help them with their workout routines. She noted that they worked really hard to create this high-quality and user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. "I am so proud of it," she exclaimed about fit52. In other To learn more about Her new exercise and fitness book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life will be released tomorrow, on March 3 via Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins imprint.Underwood's new fitness app, fit52, is now available for download on iOS. Creative Labs and the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) partnered to create this new app.Most impressive about the fit52 app is that it's a part of a holistic wellness platform, which is designed to inspire and support people on their own wellness journeys, in an effort to improve their strength and overall health.fit52 gives its users the tools they need to succeed on their own terms, and simultaneously, feel good doing it. fit52 can be downloaded for free on iOS, where the subscription would be just one dollar a week or $52 per year.Underwood remarked that fitness is a "true passion" of hers. Her new app, fit52, incorporates what she has been doing herself for years, and she stated that it is easy and accessible for anybody that needs it to help them with their workout routines.She noted that they worked really hard to create this high-quality and user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. "I am so proud of it," she exclaimed about fit52.In other Carrie Underwood news, her Cry Pretty album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).To learn more about Carrie Underwood , check out her official website More about Carrie underwood, fit52, Country, App, Fitness Carrie underwood fit52 Country App Fitness