Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music British singer-songwriter Carmen Reece chatted with Digital Journal about her music career, her songs "Say It" and "Friday," as well as the impact of technology on the business. She also revealed two of her dream duet choices. "At the end of last year, I released a high-energy, fun song called 'Friday' that was well-received," she said. "This has been a labor of love I've been working on for a couple of years now and I am really excited to be sharing it." Reece added, "Creatively, I have been able to express myself in all areas from writing, producing, and visuals. It has been really fun but also a lot of work. I've been incredibly lucky to have collaborated with some amazing producers and I hope it resonates with people." She revealed that later this year she will be dropping the EP with featured artists. "This year, I will continue my writing career, and work alongside exciting established and emerging artists. I have already been involved in a writing camp for Justin Bieber, and currently in the studio working with writer Theron Thomas from R.City on various projects," she said. "A major goal for this year is to have one of my records as a lead soundtrack in movies, there are a couple of things in motion, so fingers crossed." Reece's inspirations come from the good and the bad times. "The move to America was a crazy one for me, very testing and isolating being away from family and loved ones, not knowing anyone and also unsure when I would be able to go back and see them. I knew I was meant to go through it though as I was forced out of my comfort zone," she said. She continued, "The dynamics of my relationships with people across the board also inspires my writing, whether it's an argument with a loved one, or a love so deep, a fall out with a friend, someone passing, a mysterious fixation with another or just simply feeling like a fierce fiery independent woman. I can draw from my own feelings and experiences but equally from those around me." Reece further added that the people she works with also inspire her. "I want the music I create to resonate emotionally with my listeners," she said. For young and aspiring musicians, she encouraged them to "learn an instrument," even if it's just basic. "Understanding the theory and the ability to accompany yourself really helps you create and be able to communicate with others in your profession when in the studio," she said. She added, "Try your best to be in a room with people that inspire you, are better than you but also treat you well. The number one focus is passion and wanting to get better at your craft and growing as a person. Stay focused and do it for the love of music." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Reece said, "Technology has changed the music industry massively. It's a whole new business. To be honest, much like a lot of people in the business, I am still figuring it all out. It's a fast-paced world out there and keeping up is a sport." She continued, "Technology definitely is amazing that you can build your own platform now and kick start your career by putting music out there without waiting on a labels decision to decide if you are 'a star' or not. There are many, many talented people in the world, so it's a beautiful thing for it to be seen, heard and easily found on the likes of Spotify and iTunes." Reece noted that from a songwriting perspective there is a downside regarding royalties and earnings from the songs one writes compared to how it used to be. "This is where some restructuring needs to happen between the labels, streaming services and producers so that the writers are respected and treated more fairly upfront and back-end. There is no hit artist, hit label, or hit producer without the hit songs," she said. On her use of technology as a musician, Reece said, "I use social media networks to of course interact with my followers, to promote when I have new music coming out and videos and also when I've got a song I wrote for another artist being released. I give an insight into my music world on social media but personally, I am fairly private so it's important for me to keep some things sacred and special." Reece listed Chris Brown and Phil Collins as her dream duet choices. "Chris' voice resonates with me massively and I feel our voices would really sync. Phil Collins would be another dream duet. I have always been a massive fan of Phil Collins (fellow Brit) and his love for a real song surrounded by big hard hitting drums, atmospheric synth pads but leaving space in the track to let the voice breathe and tell a story. Sonically, his music inspired me growing up," she said. On her proudest moments in the business, she said, "I am proud that I made the move to America on my own and survived the roller-coaster and continue to sustain a successful transatlantic music career. I have been very fortunate to meet and work with some of my biggest musical influences growing up." She had the pleasure to perform with David Foster on piano and did a spontaneous duet with Katherine McPhee at a Paramount event. She is also proud of her own musical project. "Starting it, pushing through with it writing so many songs so quickly and what also felt so effortless when teaming up with producer PK (of Chris Brown fame) to bring my vision to life," she said. For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "If you like big '80s themed songs with a modern twist of pop and R&B, then these are the songs for you. I am always interested in moving you, writing something you can get lost in and also relate to." "Friday" is available on Her song "Say It" is available on "2019 is set to be an exciting year and one that I have high hopes for," Reece said. She noted that she released "Say It," which is the second single from her eponymous album, an '80s themed-sound mixed with contemporary pop and R&B. 