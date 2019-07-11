Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music Rising artist Caly Bevier chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Hate U Sometimes," as well as the impact of technology on the music business and she shared her dream duet partners. Bevier is an adamant supporter of the LGBTQ community, which just celebrated the 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising. "Growing up, I always loved the way that gay people would be fully themselves without any apologies. As I started to get older and exploring my sexuality, I realized that I definitely was not straight, and I came out as a lesbian. A few years later, I came out as pansexual and now I identify as queer," she said. "I think it's important to show people that you’re not afraid to be yourself. You never know who's watching and could use someone else to relate to. So I'm super supportive of the LGBTQ community and will always be an advocate as I'm also a proud member," she said. On her plans for the future, she said, "My plans for the future include recording tons and tons of music, being creative at all times, and just releasing as much content for my followers as possible. I will definitely have another single coming out once we are done working 'Hate U Sometimes' and will likely look to do more of a full body of work, whether that's an EP or album, at some point in the next year. I also look forward to maybe doing some touring." Her music inspired by everything. "From gum on the ground on my morning walk to the TV shows I am currently binging. I personally think it's a lot easier to write about made up stories or a plot from shows or movies then it is to always write about my own personal life. I like to take different scenarios that I come across and create a movie in my head that I can base a song around," she said. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the music business, Bevier said, "I feel like since streaming has become so popular artists now have such an amazing opportunity to find fans that want to hear them. I don't think you necessarily need to be on the radio or signed to a major label in order to develop a real following. And with social media, you can speak to your fans directly which I think creates a greater bond between the artist and fan." "Being an artist in the digital age has a lot of pressure because there are so many people that are trying to break into the industry," she said. "But it also shows how many people have such a passion for music. If given the choice I would definitely rather be an artist in this digital age and have all of the modern tools that we have than be an artist in decades past where you had to rely on gatekeepers to be heard." She listed Taylor Swift, Halsey, Lorde, and Lady Gaga as her dream collaboration partners in the music business. "All of the major female pop icons," she expressed. For her fans, she concluded about her new music, "I would just like my fans that I'm fully aware I wouldn't be able to do what I love for a living if they didn't exist. So I'm really thankful for them. I also want them to know that I’m still finding myself as an artist and my music will grow as I grow. So I can't wait to see what the future holds and appreciate everyone that's on this ride with me." She shared that "Hate U Sometimes" is a song that was pitched to her. "The majority of my songs that I record, I'm in the session when it's being created and contributing to the writing from the start. But I felt a real connection to the lyrics for this song and I really wanted the song to be mine. So after I listened to it, I went back into the studio, changed up some lyrics up and recorded it," she said.Bevier is an adamant supporter of the LGBTQ community, which just celebrated the 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising. "Growing up, I always loved the way that gay people would be fully themselves without any apologies. As I started to get older and exploring my sexuality, I realized that I definitely was not straight, and I came out as a lesbian. A few years later, I came out as pansexual and now I identify as queer," she said."I think it's important to show people that you’re not afraid to be yourself. You never know who's watching and could use someone else to relate to. So I'm super supportive of the LGBTQ community and will always be an advocate as I'm also a proud member," she said.On her plans for the future, she said, "My plans for the future include recording tons and tons of music, being creative at all times, and just releasing as much content for my followers as possible. I will definitely have another single coming out once we are done working 'Hate U Sometimes' and will likely look to do more of a full body of work, whether that's an EP or album, at some point in the next year. I also look forward to maybe doing some touring."Her music inspired by everything. "From gum on the ground on my morning walk to the TV shows I am currently binging. I personally think it's a lot easier to write about made up stories or a plot from shows or movies then it is to always write about my own personal life. I like to take different scenarios that I come across and create a movie in my head that I can base a song around," she said.On the impact of technology and streaming on the music business, Bevier said, "I feel like since streaming has become so popular artists now have such an amazing opportunity to find fans that want to hear them. I don't think you necessarily need to be on the radio or signed to a major label in order to develop a real following. And with social media, you can speak to your fans directly which I think creates a greater bond between the artist and fan.""Being an artist in the digital age has a lot of pressure because there are so many people that are trying to break into the industry," she said. "But it also shows how many people have such a passion for music. If given the choice I would definitely rather be an artist in this digital age and have all of the modern tools that we have than be an artist in decades past where you had to rely on gatekeepers to be heard."She listed Taylor Swift, Halsey, Lorde, and Lady Gaga as her dream collaboration partners in the music business. "All of the major female pop icons," she expressed.For her fans, she concluded about her new music, "I would just like my fans that I'm fully aware I wouldn't be able to do what I love for a living if they didn't exist. So I'm really thankful for them. I also want them to know that I’m still finding myself as an artist and my music will grow as I grow. So I can't wait to see what the future holds and appreciate everyone that's on this ride with me." More about Caly Bevier, Artist, Taylor swift, Hate U Sometimes, Digital Caly Bevier Artist Taylor swift Hate U Sometimes Digital Streaming