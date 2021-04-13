Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Canadian country star Brett Kissel chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his reflective new album "What is Life?" "These days, I am more heart-driven than hit-driven," he admitted. He listed "Die To Go Home" as his personal favorite song on the album, especially since it's the most personal one on this musical effort. "I didn't think I would have the courage to record that song, but I love that one the most," he said. Kissel opened up about life during the quarantine, and he acknowledged that he sees a silver lining in it. "During the pandemic, I have been given the gift of time," he said. "I am realizing that time is a nonrenewable resource, you are never going to get it back and you can never have more of it. I am so grateful to have been given this gift of time to spend with my kids, my wife, and with my family relationships and reform and rebuild some relationships. I really look at the past with a lot of fond memories," he explained. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Kissel said, "Make a Life, Not a Living." "This song really says everything you need to know about me in two minutes and 47 seconds," he said. In 2020, he took home three Kissel defined the word success as follows: "Success is what you make of it. There are so many different definitions of it. Some people will have success is about how much money you have, or how much power and awards you have. Not to me. Success is love, time, and appreciation. Success is legacy, if I can create and establish a legacy in music, that would be amazing." What is Life? earned a glowing review from For more information on Regarding the song selection approach of his latest album, Kissel said, "All of it had to do with intention and heart. Without question, every other record I was doing, I was focusing on what would be a big hit or a big banger yet for this record I was able to pull back the external validation and I focused specifically on how it made me feel and how it would make my fans and listeners feel when they hear the lyrics and the melodies to understand the story of the songs.""These days, I am more heart-driven than hit-driven," he admitted.He listed "Die To Go Home" as his personal favorite song on the album, especially since it's the most personal one on this musical effort. "I didn't think I would have the courage to record that song, but I love that one the most," he said.Kissel opened up about life during the quarantine, and he acknowledged that he sees a silver lining in it. "During the pandemic, I have been given the gift of time," he said. "I am realizing that time is a nonrenewable resource, you are never going to get it back and you can never have more of it. I am so grateful to have been given this gift of time to spend with my kids, my wife, and with my family relationships and reform and rebuild some relationships. I really look at the past with a lot of fond memories," he explained.On the title of the current chapter of his life, Kissel said, "Make a Life, Not a Living." "This song really says everything you need to know about me in two minutes and 47 seconds," he said.In 2020, he took home three Canadian Country Music Awards , including the coveted "Male Artist of the Year" Award and "Album of the Year" for Now or Never. "It was a very special year. When most people weren't able to do a lot, we were still able to do a lot," he said. "I was grateful to go and do all of those things with my band, it was really great."Kissel defined the word success as follows: "Success is what you make of it. There are so many different definitions of it. Some people will have success is about how much money you have, or how much power and awards you have. Not to me. Success is love, time, and appreciation. Success is legacy, if I can create and establish a legacy in music, that would be amazing."What is Life? earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , which was hailed as "superb." The album is available on digital service providers by clicking here For more information on Brett Kissel and his new music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Brett Kissel, Country, Album, Digital Age, what is life Brett Kissel Country Album Digital Age what is life