Australian pop sensation Brayden Dunbar chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new music video for "Better Alone" and his love for fitness and sports.

"The video is doing great," he admitted. "With this video clip, I wanted it to depict an adventure with my friends thinking of flashbacks of how I messed up in a relationship. I wasn't looking for a love interest in this one. I wanted to do something a little bit different and I wanted to mix things up as we reminisce about the relationship that I've ruined."

"I hope the fans like the new music video. The director and I put in two full days of work in it, and then, three weeks of editing. Hopefully, in the end, we did things in the right direction and the fans enjoy the video," he added.

Dunbar shared that his plans for the rest of 2020 are to "release another couple of songs." "This year, I want to release a minimum of three to four songs," he said.

"Touring has always been a dream of mine so I would love to go on tour, especially when the pandemic is over. I would love to go over to America and tour. That would be a dream, that's for sure," he said.

On his songwriting and music inspirations, he responded, "Pretty much events that have happened in my life, as well as present and past relationships. Also, listening to my idols, whose music I really love."

Each day, Dunbar is motivated simply by "new challenges." "I love new challenges, they set myself for new goals, and I try my best to reach those goals," he said.

If he were to ever go on a reality singing competition such as The Masked Singer, he noted that he would love to dress up as a "lion." "I would definitely be a lion because it's my favorite animal," he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Roller coaster." "My life has been a roller coaster for the last two to three years," he said. "I've had so many opportunities and I have been really grateful."

Dunbar is a true fitness enthusiast and he enjoys training and working out.

In swimming, he listed the "backstroke" as his favorite stroke in aquatic swimming. "The backstroke is probably one of the harder strokes," he admitted. "I'm good at swimming but I wouldn't say I'm great."

When it comes to track and field, he shared that he would love to do the high jump. "I've always loved the high jump growing up. I would always win in athletics in my age group," he said.

"Better Alone" by Brayden Dunbar is available on all digital service providers.