Brandon Mills ("The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single and music video for "Don't Mistake."

"I love Nashville. It's a great music community and it has been good to me, so far," he said about living in Music City.

On his new song "Don't Mistake," he said, "I am really proud of this song. IT has been a long time coming. People seem to be resonating with my sound. The message speaks to what is going on politically and culturally at the moment."

He opened up about his experience on The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart. "It was pretty good. I kind of went into it blind. I've never seen a Bachelor episode," he admitted. "Overall, I think it went well. I met some amazing people that I am really close with. We hang out every few months, and they are all incredibly talented and super humble and hard-working."

Mills shared that life during the quarantine has been "phenomenal" for him since it has afforded him the opportunity to spend more time in nature, which he had initially neglected. "It has really helped me get grounded," he said. "I got to enjoy nature, do some hiking, and jump into some lakes. I'm a big mountain biker."

During the quarantine, he revealed that he played a lot more guitar. "I'd also like to think that I got better on my mountain bike," he said.

When asked about his New Year's resolutions, he responded, "This year, I am focusing on living a life of abundance, balance, courage, and influence. I would like to have a bigger platform to help people out. Humanity needs help, it is broken."

He listed Adele and Brandi Carlile as his dream duet choices in the music business.

"Don't Mistake" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.