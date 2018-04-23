Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country newcomer Brailey Lenderman chatted with Digital Journal about her new radio single "Remember All The Nights," and her songwriting and musical influences. Her songwriting is inspired by life in general, as well as other people's lives. "A lot of my songs are personal experiences, but then there is a whole bunch of songs I have written that have nothing to do with my life, but has everything to do with someone else. Everything about life inspires me," she said. She listed Eric Church and Chris Stapleton as her dream duet choices in music. "Eric Church will always be my number one answer, but I would also, love to do a duet with Chris Stapleton. Both men are huge icons in country music, but both are unapologetic for who they are. I am so inspired by both, that it would be a dream," she said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the music business, she said, "Technology has changed everything about the country music industry, from who makes it, to how we listen to music. The only way to be heard in the world with your music, is to have a large following on social media. And because of all the new ways to stream music, kids today do not know even what a CD is. Every type of music is at the tip of our fingers now." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "I obviously am building a fan base right now, and in order to do that, posting to social media is very important. So every day, I am trying new ways to gain attention to my song. I also use technology to network as much as possible. such as looking up new artists that I can write with, looking at what kind of music are big hits. Technology is hands down a huge part in making it today." Lenderman credited her greatest musical influences to Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, as well as all the women in the country genre. "I am so influenced by how women are working harder than most to be heard, and to have their music played on radio. I am so inspired by those who are being played, and by those who continue to create a path for us following in their footsteps," she said. For her fans and country listeners, she concluded, "This song is going to take you back to a time in your life where you were in a young love. It's going to be a song that you can always relate to. It's going to be a song that you will remember and I hope it connects with you as much as it has connected with me. Love it, sing it, and remember it." To learn more about country newcomer Brailey Lenderman, check out her On the concept for her new single, Lenderman noted that it came about by accident. "Jared Logan, one of my producers, was playing a cool riff on the guitar and I loved it. Then, we started to try and come up withe a melody, and Aswan North just nailed the awesome melody. Before we new it, we had magic," she explained. 