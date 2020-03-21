Email
article imageBobby Bare remembers Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare remembers his late peer and friend, country superstar Kenny Rogers, who passed away yesterday.
A Grand Ole Opry member, Bobby Bare described Kenny Rogers as one of "the greatest." He has been thinking about him all day ever since he heard the sad news of his passing. "When we went into Country Music Hall of Fame together, truth is, I thought he was already in," he acknowledged.
"To be inducted alongside him made it that much more of an honor," he admitted, prior to praising "The Gambler" as a "great song" that was very well written. "Kenny Rogers had an ear for really great songs. He had a magic voice, instantly recognizable. I will miss my friend," Bobby Bare remarked
Earlier this month, Bobby Bare 's song "The Day All The Yes Men Said No" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is a track on his upcoming Great American Saturday Night album that will be released on April 17 via Sony Legacy/BFD in partnership with 117 Music.
Great American Saturday Night is available for pre-order on Apple Music.
To learn more about Bobby Bare and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
