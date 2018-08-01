His respected career in the country music industry has spanned over six decades, and in the '80s, he hosted his own television show, "Bobby Bare and Friends."
Bare's podcast, which launches on podcast networks and on WSM's website
, will feature conversations with such acclaimed country acts as Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins, Jessi Colter, Ray Stevens, Billy Joe Shaver, Delbert McClinton, Joe Ely, as well as Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, among others. The podcast is produced by 650 AM WSM in association with 117 Entertainment
.
On August 1, Bare's first musical guest will be Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported, Bare
was reinstated as a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry
, on his 83rd birthday.
