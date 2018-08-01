Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBobby Bare launches music podcast that is produced by 650 AM WSM

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry star Bobby Bare has launched a podcast entitled "Bobby Bare and Friends," which is produced by 650 AM WSM.
His respected career in the country music industry has spanned over six decades, and in the '80s, he hosted his own television show, "Bobby Bare and Friends."
Bare's podcast, which launches on podcast networks and on WSM's website, will feature conversations with such acclaimed country acts as Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins, Jessi Colter, Ray Stevens, Billy Joe Shaver, Delbert McClinton, Joe Ely, as well as Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, among others. The podcast is produced by 650 AM WSM in association with 117 Entertainment.
On August 1, Bare's first musical guest will be Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson.
This past April, as Digital Journal reported, Bare was reinstated as a member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry, on his 83rd birthday.
To learn more about veteran country star Bobby Bare, check out his official homepage, and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Bobby Bare in November of 2017.
More about Bobby Bare, Podcast, 650 AM WSM, Country, hall of famer
 
Latest News
Top News
Ryanair braces for new round of strikes in Europe
Danish ban on Islamic full-face veil takes effect
Britain seeks EU nations' support to avoid 'messy divorce'
X-ray technology shows new matter around a black hole
Review: Venue marquee surprises woman on birthday, announces grandchild Special
Nothing will stop Aquarius migrant rescues, French NGO says
Burger on wheels: Saudis try once 'lowly' jobs as economy bites
Temperatures in the Arctic Circle hits 90° Fahrenheit this week
Man shot dead in Zimbabwe as post-election clashes erupt
Artificial intelligence can assess personality