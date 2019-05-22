Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Electronic duo Blasterjaxx chatted with Digital Journal about their newest track "Let the Music Take Control," where they join forces with electronic artists W&W. "This is our third collab with W&W, so yeah, like always, we're very thankful to work with them in the studio again. They absolutely got the ability to pump up the sound and make every 'weak' sound absolutely stunning," they said. Blasterjaxx shared that their new album, Perspective, is dropping in just a few weeks so we are "absolutely thrilled to give our fans all this new music." Digital transformation of the electronic music scene On the impact of streaming and technology on the electronic music industry, they said, "I think we can say it confused us all a little bit. Before the streaming platforms, we all looked at Beatport to see what was hot, it was our way to measure which tracks did well and which didn’t." "Since the streaming got an uprise many people focused more on poppy songs to reach a bigger audience which seems logic choice. Progression and change are always good, but it became harder to find good 'club' songs for our sets and radio show. Tables are turning so we're happy with that," they said. Regarding their use of technology in their daily routine as electronic artists, they said, "We call each other on our iPhone, watch tutorials on an iPad, produce on MacBooks, upload our music to Spotify. We've grown big in the digital world, so for us, the adaption to technology in our daily lives, no matter private or work-oriented, is easy." Blasterjaxx listed Daddy Yankee, Tinie Tempah, and Justin Timberlake as their dream collaboration choices in the music business. For young and aspiring electronic artists, they said, "Making music should all start with passion, passion for music and the feel you have inside you to add something to the industry. Don't do it because you think it's easy money. It isn't and you're only over saturating the market for the real talents." The duo continued, "After that being said, for the DJs, start producing. For the producers; enjoy making the music you think is cool, it might be against the mainstream now but believe in yourselves and in your music and you will grow as artists and have your own style." "Thank for all the support guys," they told their fans. "Hope we've hit your expectations and 'Let the Music Take Control'." "Hope we've hit your expectations and 'Let the Music Take Control'."Blasterjaxx's music is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Blasterjaxx, check out their official website and their Facebook page