Cyrus scored nominations for "Collaboration of the Year," "Favorite Music Video," "Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song" and "Favorite Pop/Rock Song."
His "Old Town Road
" collaboration with Lil Nas X was just certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It is the first song of the year to achieve diamond status, and it's the first in the history of the RIAA to meet the requirement for diamond status (10 million units) sold so quickly. They broke records recently with "Old Town Road" since it spent 19 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Cyrus and Lil Nas X are also nominated for "Musical Event of the Year" at the upcoming Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Recently, they won two MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for "Song of the Year" and "Best Direction," as well as they won two trophies at the BET Hip Hop Awards for "Best Collab, Duo or Group" and for "Single of the Year."
The 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) will air on November 24 on ABC.
