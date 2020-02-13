Email
article imageBilly Joel to play 79th consecutive residency concert at MSG

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On February 13, the Madison Square Garden Company announced that Billy Joel will be playing his 79th consecutive residency concert.
This upcoming show will take place on August 3, 2020, at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. With this concert, Joel will celebrate a major milestone: it will be his 125th lifetime performance at MSG, where he has sold over one million tickets.
This month, Joel will be playing his residency show at The Garden on Thursday, February 20.
Billy Joel will be joined on stage with his all-star live band, which includes such talented musicians as Tommy Byrnes on lead guitar and vocals, Andy Cichon on the bass and backing vocals, musical director Dave Rosenthal on the keyboard, Chuck Burgi on the drums, Crystal Taliefero on percussion, saxophone, harmonica, and backing vocals, Mark Rivera on the saxophone, Carl Fischer on the trumpet, trombone, and saxophone, as well as Mike DelGuidice (who also fronts the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot) on rhythm guitar and background vocals.
To learn more about Billy Joel, his music and his tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
