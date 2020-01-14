By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Global music star Billie Eilish will be singing the theme song for the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die." Eilish co-wrote the title tune with her elder brother FINNEAS. Film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared that they are excited to announce that Eilish and FINNEAS have penned an "incredibly powerful and moving song" for the film, which has been crafted to work within the emotional story of the film. FINNEAS acknowledged that this is a "dream come true" for them. An 18-year-old Grammy-nominated musician, Eilish noted that "it feels crazy to be a part of this in every way." "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," she said. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I am still in shock," she expressed. In No Time To Die, James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leite,r from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Eilish is vying for six Grammy awards at the upcoming Grammy ceremony, including "Best New Artist," and the coveted categories "Album of the Year" (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for her chart-topping single "Bad Guy." This song will be released on Darkroom/Interscope Records, and the film will be in theaters worldwide on April 2, 2020, in the United Kingdom via Universal Pictures International; moreover, it will be available on April 10 in the United States via MGM on their United Artists Releasing banner.Eilish co-wrote the title tune with her elder brother FINNEAS. Film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared that they are excited to announce that Eilish and FINNEAS have penned an "incredibly powerful and moving song" for the film, which has been crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.FINNEAS acknowledged that this is a "dream come true" for them. An 18-year-old Grammy-nominated musician, Eilish noted that "it feels crazy to be a part of this in every way." "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," she said."James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I am still in shock," she expressed.In No Time To Die, James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leite,r from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.Eilish is vying for six Grammy awards at the upcoming Grammy ceremony, including "Best New Artist," and the coveted categories "Album of the Year" (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for her chart-topping single "Bad Guy." More about Billie Eilish, Theme, James bond, Film, no time to die Billie Eilish Theme James bond Film no time to die