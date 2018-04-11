Email
article imageBig Time Rush's Logan Henderson to play at Billboard festival

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - Singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (of Big Time Rush fame) will be performing at the fourth annual Billboard Hot 100 festival this August.
The line-up for the fourth annual Billboard Hot 100 Festival was announced on Billboard.
Aside from Logan Henderson, this year's performers will include such diverse musical acts as Kehlani, Sabrina Carpenter, Rich the Kid, Justine Skye, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Cheat Codes and Krewella. It will be headlined by DJ Snake, Future, Rae Sremmurd, as well as a surprise female headliner, whose name will be announced in the near future.
The Billboard Hot 100 Festival is returning to the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, and this year, it will take place on August 18 and 19, 2018.
Henderson propelled into the spotlight thanks to the hit series and pop group Big Time Rush. As a solo artist, he kicked off his journey with his smash single "Sleepwalker." This year, he has new solo material and live shows.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Logan Henderson, check out his Facebook page.
