Becky Buller scores eight 2018 IBMA nominations

This year's ceremony will take place on September 27, at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Buller has been nominated in such categories as "Song of the Year" for "Calamity Jane," as well as for "Gospel Performance of the Year" for "Speakin' to That Mountain"; moreover, she secured three different nominations for "Recorded Event of the Year," as well as for the prestigious "Female Vocalist of the Year" and "Fiddle Player of the Year."
In addition, her band-mate Ned Luberecki
has been nominated in the instrumental category "Banjo Player of the Year."
She is also the first female artist in bluegrass to ever win the IBMA awards for "Fiddle Player of the Year
," and "Female Vocalist of the Year," in the same year.
