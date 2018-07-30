Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBecky Buller scores eight 2018 IBMA nominations

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Raleigh - Bluegrass sensation Becky Buller has received eight nominations for the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards.
This year's ceremony will take place on September 27, at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Buller has been nominated in such categories as "Song of the Year" for "Calamity Jane," as well as for "Gospel Performance of the Year" for "Speakin' to That Mountain"; moreover, she secured three different nominations for "Recorded Event of the Year," as well as for the prestigious "Female Vocalist of the Year" and "Fiddle Player of the Year."
In addition, her band-mate Ned Luberecki has been nominated in the instrumental category "Banjo Player of the Year."
She is also the first female artist in bluegrass to ever win the IBMA awards for "Fiddle Player of the Year," and "Female Vocalist of the Year," in the same year.
Crêpe Paper Heart is available on iTunes.
To learn more about bluegrass musician Becky Buller, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Becky Buller's 2018 studio album Crêpe Paper Heart.
More about becky buller, ibma, bluegrass, Awards
 
Latest News
Top News
Bitwise files for SEC-regulated publicly-offered crypto ETF
Review: Olivia Newton-John 'magical' on Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Special
Steel tariffs creating anger and chaos for U.S. companies
Becky Buller scores eight 2018 IBMA nominations
Essential Science: Ocean acidification poses new challenges
Iraqi farmers fight to save cattle from drought
And then there were 3: 'The last mountain caribou herd'
Death toll rises as tinder-dry conditions fuel deadly California fires
China's former internet czar charged with taking bribes
Somalia, Eritrea mend ties as change sweeps Horn of Africa