Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music Bear Rinehart of the Grammy-nominated band Needtobreathe chatted with Digital Journal about his debut solo album as Wilder Woods. This solo album is expected to be released on August 9. "It's a solo record, and we did a take on R&B material that I always loved with an alternative, modern weirdness to it," he said. "It is written about my two sons, and that's who the project is named after Wilder and Woods. It deals with life lessons I would tell myself through the lens of being a father." "I hope people give this album a shot. It is different than anything I've done before," he added. "You have to listen to it to get an idea of what it is. I hope people give it a chance." He shared that his songwriting is inspired by "everything." "Life stories are what moves the needle the most for me," he said. Throughout his career in music, Rinehart has been nominated for a Grammy and he won multiple GMA Dove Awards with the band Needtobreathe. "That was cool and totally surprising," he said. "We are a small town band so when those things happened, it was really cool. I think my parents enjoyed it just as much as I did." On September 9, Rinehart will be performing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, as Wilder Woods. "I am very excited about that. We've played New York a bunch of times, but we've never played Brooklyn. I am stoked," he said. He listed country queen Dolly Parton as his dream female collaboration choice in the music business. "Dolly is a great songwriter and she has a crazy voice," he said. "Both of our voices would sound amazing. Dolly is at the top of my list." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the music business, he said, "I like the idea. It is diversifying music a little bit." Rinehart shared that he is big on vinyl, and he listens to it every morning with his boys. "My oldest boy is four years old and he loves vinyl," he said. On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), he said, "That is awesome. I support songwriters, and probably the ones that aren't as rich as you think. In Nashville, it is hard work and the songwriters do a great job. They should get rewarded for their work." To learn more about Wilder Woods and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his website