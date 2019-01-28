New York
Rising Swiss singer-songwriter Bastian Baker made his New York City debut last week on January 24, 2019, at Le Poisson Rouge.
This was Baker's first headlining show in the Big Apple. He previously played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with global music star Shania Twain when he opened for her in July of 2018, as part of her World Tour.
He unplugged his guitar and sang "Hallelujah" in the middle of the New York audience at Le Poisson Rouge.
His songs "Six," "All Around Us," and his latest radio single "You Should Call Home," were all well-received by Digital Journal.
He also covered a solid version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."
To learn more about emerging Swiss singer-songwriter Bastian Baker, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: This past summer, Bastian Baker chatted with Digital Journal about his music career and the digital transformation of the industry.