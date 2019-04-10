Email
article imageAustin Merrill soars on breakthrough country EP 'Whiskey & Water' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Austin Merrill will be releasing his breakthrough EP "Whiskey & Water" on April 26. Digital Journal has an exclusive review.
His EP, produced by Mark Bright, opens with the mid-tempo and radio-friendly "You'll Come Knocking," which instantly lures the listener in this five-track collection, and it is followed by the nonchalant tune "The Leaver," which features his mellow voice. Equally remarkable is "Like a Woman," which is a song that many listeners and fans can relate to.
After the neo-traditional title cut ballad, "Whiskey & Water," it closes with the melodically stunning and vivacious "Jeep Grand Cherokee," where Merrill leaves his fans and listeners yearning for more thanks to his rich, rumbling vocals.
Whiskey & Water is available for pre-order on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Austin Merrill delivers on his debut EP Whiskey & Water. Each song has its own identity, and this musical effort showcases Merrill wide range as a contemporary recording artist. It is warm, heartfelt and it has a retro vibe to it, which will resonate well with fans of '90s country (especially those that enjoy the music of Collin Raye, Tracy Lawrence, and Mark Wills).
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Merrill in the future. Whiskey & Water garners an A rating.
To learn more about rising country sensation Austin Merrill, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
