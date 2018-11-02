Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Aubrey Wollett chatted with Digital Journal about her single "Saltwater Gypsy," and the digital transformation of the music scene. On her future plans, Wollet said, "Next year, I plan to release a new EP of songs I have written and continue to open for bigger acts." She listed Kenny Chesney and Vince Gill as her dream male duet partners in country music. "I would love to sing a duet with Kenny Chesney because we share a lot of similarities in music. Singing with Vince Gill has also been a dream of mine because he is an incredible musician and songwriter who has shared the stage with so many greats," she explained. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Wollet said, "Technology has definitely changed the music business. I do believe it is great because we get to connect with fans from all over the world through social media apps. I think the difficult part about the rise of technology is the streaming services which decreases the value of physical CDs. The access to free music is more accessible, meaning artists and songwriters are left without getting paid properly for their work." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "I use technology daily to share music news, show announcements, and other fun things that I want my fans to know about. I also use social media to interact with my fans daily, which is a lot of fun to really get to know them." On her music inspirations, she said, "Living life is the best inspiration for my music. I have learned that if you share the truth in your songs, other people will connect with them. The chances of someone else feeling the same way is way higher if you're being authentic. Another huge part of my inspiration for my songs is being by the water. I am always the most inspired and free when I am near the ocean." For her fans, she concluded, "'Saltwater Gypsy' is one of my favorite songs that I have written. It has truly been my life the past three years traveling, playing music, and bringing my Florida roots everywhere I go. I want to say thank you to anyone who has listened to it, watched the music video, shared it with friends, and have come out to one of my shows. I hope the song makes you smile, dance, and lets you forget about your worries for a while. See you on the road." Read More: Digital Journal reviewed " "The title of Saltwater Gypsy has stuck with me for a few years," Wollet said. "I kept writing and rewriting the song until it was exactly the way I wanted it. It has truly been my life the past three years traveling, playing music, and bringing my Florida roots everywhere I go. I want to say thank you to anyone who has listened to it, watched the music video, shared it with friends, and have come out to one of my shows. I hope the song makes you smile, dance, and lets you forget about your worries for a while. See you on the road.": Digital Journal reviewed " Saltwater Gypsy ."