By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music World-renowned DJ and electronic producer Armin van Buuren has a major reason to be proud. He ranked No. 4 in the 2020 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll. In his illustrious music career, which exceeds two decades, Armin has managed to embrace new sounds, developments, directions, and tastes, and he has accomplished all that without straying away from his musical roots. This year, he ranks as the highest trance DJ, and it's his 19th consecutive Top 5 spot in the long-running DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll. The 2020 Top 100 DJs rankings were unveiled earlier today in a Livestream from Circuit Zandvoort, which was hosted by Amsterdam Music Festival. Armin van Buuren noted that this milestone feels unreal to him. "The thought of ranking in the DJ Mag Top 100 for 20 years in a row never even crossed my mind when I was first included in the Top 100 DJs poll about 20 years ago, not even as a bucket list wish," he remarked. He expressed that he is grateful for the fact that he is still doing what he loves after all of this time. Most importantly, Armin is thankful for the unwavering support from his dedicated fans and followers. "The way I see it, this is as much their achievement as it is mine. Maybe even more so," he said. In his latest track, "Feel Something," Armin collaborates with 2019 Dutch Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence. It is evident that Armin van Buuren stands tall as a true electronic music trailblazer. This 20th consecutive ranking in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll speaks volumes to his talent, love from fans, and it is a true testament to all the career milestones, joys and successes along the way. To learn more about Armin van Buuren, check out his Armin van Buuren Armada Music This marks his 20th career ranking in the Top 100 DJs poll. He first entered the poll back in 2001 at the No. 27 spot. He has been named No. 1 DJ in the world five times in his career, and Armin went on to become one of the most respected and consistent artists that have ever graced the electronic dance music (EDM) landscape.In his illustrious music career, which exceeds two decades, Armin has managed to embrace new sounds, developments, directions, and tastes, and he has accomplished all that without straying away from his musical roots. This year, he ranks as the highest trance DJ, and it's his 19th consecutive Top 5 spot in the long-running DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll.The 2020 Top 100 DJs rankings were unveiled earlier today in a Livestream from Circuit Zandvoort, which was hosted by Amsterdam Music Festival.Armin van Buuren noted that this milestone feels unreal to him. "The thought of ranking in the DJ Mag Top 100 for 20 years in a row never even crossed my mind when I was first included in the Top 100 DJs poll about 20 years ago, not even as a bucket list wish," he remarked.He expressed that he is grateful for the fact that he is still doing what he loves after all of this time. Most importantly, Armin is thankful for the unwavering support from his dedicated fans and followers. "The way I see it, this is as much their achievement as it is mine. Maybe even more so," he said.In his latest track, "Feel Something," Armin collaborates with 2019 Dutch Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence.It is evident that Armin van Buuren stands tall as a true electronic music trailblazer. This 20th consecutive ranking in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll speaks volumes to his talent, love from fans, and it is a true testament to all the career milestones, joys and successes along the way.To learn more about Armin van Buuren, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about armin van buuren, DJ, Producer, Top 100, dj magazine armin van buuren DJ Producer Top 100 dj magazine