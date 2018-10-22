Armin van Buuren dropped down one spot from last year's ranking
(No. 3) to No. 4; however, he has swept the "Highest Trance Award
" for quite a few years, proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with in the electronic music scene.
For the third consecutive year, 22-year old Dutch electronic superstar Martin Garrix
was crowned the "No. 1 DJ in the World" by the prestigious DJ Magazine
.
Armin van Buuren still holds the DJ Magazine record for most "Best DJ" career wins, with five (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012).
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, Armin van Buuren
performed a set at the Untold Festival, which lasted seven hours, and it was streamed live on YouTube.
To learn more about Armin van Buuren
and his new music, check out his official website
.