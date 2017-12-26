Email
article imageAndrew Rayel to perform end-of-year show at Marquee New York

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On December 29, Moldovan DJ and producer Andrew Rayel will be performing an end-of-year show at Marquee Nightclub in New York.
For more information on Andrew Rayel's upcoming show at Marquee New York on Friday, December 29, visit the venue's official homepage.
In his October 2017 interview with Digital Journal, Rayel chatted about his single "Mass Effect," and his new label, inHarmony Music.
This past April, his track "My Reflection" with Emma Hewitt garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal.
In this year's DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll, Rayel ranked No. 79.
To learn more about Andrew Rayel and his touring schedule, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
More about Andrew Rayel, Marquee New York, DJ, Producer
 
