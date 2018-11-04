By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Global music star and internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli has a major reason to celebrate. His new album "Si" went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. His latest studio offering earned a glowing review from Si features Bocelli collaborating with such distinguished artists as Josh Groban, Dua Lipa, Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, pop superstar Ed Sheeran, and his son Matteo Bocelli (" Speaking of "Fall On Me," the song appears in the end credits of the Disney film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms. The album also features the " In his album, Si, Bocelli sings the songs in such languages as English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Russian and even Mandarin, where he collaborates with Taiwanese pop singer A-Mei on "If Only." In Great Britain, this was the first time that a classical album reached No. 1 on the U.K. album charts in over 20 years, since the release of the Titanic soundtrack in 1997. Si by Read More: International recording artist and acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli chatted with This marks his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts, and it took place 25 years after the release of his debut studio album. Si is his first musical project of original material in 14 years. It was released in the United States on October 26, and it sold 126,000 units in its first week; moreover, the CD topped the Billboard charts in the U.K. for the first time.His latest studio offering earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , among other music critics.Si features Bocelli collaborating with such distinguished artists as Josh Groban, Dua Lipa, Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, pop superstar Ed Sheeran, and his son Matteo Bocelli (" Fall on Me ").Speaking of "Fall On Me," the song appears in the end credits of the Disney film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms. The album also features the " Voices of Haiti " Choir on two songs.In his album, Si, Bocelli sings the songs in such languages as English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Russian and even Mandarin, where he collaborates with Taiwanese pop singer A-Mei on "If Only." In Great Britain, this was the first time that a classical album reached No. 1 on the U.K. album charts in over 20 years, since the release of the Titanic soundtrack in 1997.Si by Andrea Bocelli is available on iTunes : International recording artist and acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli chatted with Digital Journal in October of 2018. More about Andrea Bocelli, si, Album, Charts, Billboard Andrea Bocelli si Album Charts Billboard Tenor