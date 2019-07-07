Email
article imageAndrea Bocelli to play grand opening of Hard Rock Live Theatre

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Hollywood - Internationally-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing at the grand opening concerts at the new Hard Rock Live Theatre in Hollywood, Florida.
This show will take place on November 7 at a new start-of-the-art theater that has a seating capacity of 6,500 people with beautiful tiered theatre seating. The actual Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood will officially open its doors on October 25, and Bocelli's concert will be one of its first live performances, as the new venue opens.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Bocelli announced his 2019 U.S. tour dates for this winter.
On December 18 and 19, Bocelli will be headlining the "World's Most Famous Arena" at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Last year, Digital Journal reviewed Bocelli's December 12th show at Madison Square Garden.
To learn more about global music star Andrea Bocelli and his music, check out his official website.
