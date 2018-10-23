The "Voices of Haiti" Choir is made up of 60 Haitian children, between ages nine and 16 years old, which are the beneficiaries of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the St. Luke Foundation For Haiti. They will be featured on two songs, "Dormi Dormi" and "Gloria Gift of Live," which are included on his forthcoming studio album Si
, which will be released on October 26.
The mission of Maestro Andrea Bocelli
and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation is to give a voice and opportunities to these young singers. Their goal is to empower people and their communities, by creating opportunities for education and growth.
His classical crossover album, Si
, is available for pre-order on iTunes
.
To learn more about the Voices of Haiti Choir, check out their official homepage
.
For more information on the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, visit its official website
, and its Facebook page
.
