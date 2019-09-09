'American Idol' alum James Durbin and Quiet Riot part ways

"I am proud of and grateful for my time in Quiet Riot, but I am really looking forward to releasing a new EP in early 2020," Durbin said.
Durbin
shared that he is also working on various new projects which include voice-over acting for Disney/Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny
, his hometown rock cover band The Lost Boys and California country band Homeland Revival, as well as any new opportunities that came his way.
As Digital Journal reported
, Durbin had joined Quiet Riot in March of 2017 as their lead singer. In July of 2018, Quiet Riot, fronted by James Durbin, performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
on Long Island, and their show earned a favorable review.
Quiet Riot's former lead singer Jizzy Pearl
is returning to the heavy metal group Quiet Riot.
To learn more about James Durbin
, check out his official Facebook page
.