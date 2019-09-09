Email
article image'American Idol' alum James Durbin and Quiet Riot part ways

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
"American Idol" alum and rock singer-songwriter James Durbin parted ways with the heavy metal band Quiet Riot as their lead singer.
"I am proud of and grateful for my time in Quiet Riot, but I am really looking forward to releasing a new EP in early 2020," Durbin said.
Durbin shared that he is also working on various new projects which include voice-over acting for Disney/Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny, his hometown rock cover band The Lost Boys and California country band Homeland Revival, as well as any new opportunities that came his way.
As Digital Journal reported, Durbin had joined Quiet Riot in March of 2017 as their lead singer. In July of 2018, Quiet Riot, fronted by James Durbin, performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island, and their show earned a favorable review.
Quiet Riot's former lead singer Jizzy Pearl is returning to the heavy metal group Quiet Riot.
To learn more about James Durbin, check out his official Facebook page.
